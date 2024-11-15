Brazil Sets Stage with Social Summit Before G20

Brazil has inaugurated a social summit on Thursday, ahead of next week's G20 meeting, marking the first civil society-focused event linked to the annual economic summit.

Expected to draw 40,000 participants from G20 nations to Rio's port and nearby Museum of Tomorrow, it aims to incorporate societal needs in the forthcoming main summit. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira emphasized Brazil's G20 agenda, highlighting sustainable development and reducing inequality.

Contributions from Brazil's low-income neighborhoods, collectively termed F20, spotlight issues like combating inequality and enhancing sanitation. Adding cultural flavor, the government has launched a free music festival featuring renowned artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)