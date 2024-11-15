Brazil Sets Stage with Social Summit Before G20
Brazil's social summit precedes the G20 meeting focused on civil society input. Hosted in Rio, the event draws 40,000 attendees to discuss sustainable development and green energy. Brazil's low-income communities, facing challenges like poor infrastructure, also offer input. A music festival complements the summit's activities.
Brazil has inaugurated a social summit on Thursday, ahead of next week's G20 meeting, marking the first civil society-focused event linked to the annual economic summit.
Expected to draw 40,000 participants from G20 nations to Rio's port and nearby Museum of Tomorrow, it aims to incorporate societal needs in the forthcoming main summit. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira emphasized Brazil's G20 agenda, highlighting sustainable development and reducing inequality.
Contributions from Brazil's low-income neighborhoods, collectively termed F20, spotlight issues like combating inequality and enhancing sanitation. Adding cultural flavor, the government has launched a free music festival featuring renowned artists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
