Left Menu

Brazil Sets Stage with Social Summit Before G20

Brazil's social summit precedes the G20 meeting focused on civil society input. Hosted in Rio, the event draws 40,000 attendees to discuss sustainable development and green energy. Brazil's low-income communities, facing challenges like poor infrastructure, also offer input. A music festival complements the summit's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 15-11-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 03:03 IST
Brazil Sets Stage with Social Summit Before G20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil has inaugurated a social summit on Thursday, ahead of next week's G20 meeting, marking the first civil society-focused event linked to the annual economic summit.

Expected to draw 40,000 participants from G20 nations to Rio's port and nearby Museum of Tomorrow, it aims to incorporate societal needs in the forthcoming main summit. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira emphasized Brazil's G20 agenda, highlighting sustainable development and reducing inequality.

Contributions from Brazil's low-income neighborhoods, collectively termed F20, spotlight issues like combating inequality and enhancing sanitation. Adding cultural flavor, the government has launched a free music festival featuring renowned artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024