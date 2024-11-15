Left Menu

Honoring Birsa Munda: A Tribute to the Tribal Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. Munda is celebrated for mobilizing tribal resistance against British rule. Modi announced celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Munda's birth and greeted Jharkhand on its foundation day, which coincides with Munda's birthday.

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, lauding his ultimate sacrifice for the nation's dignity. Modi's admiration was shared via a Hindi post on social media platform X, where he referred to Munda as 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji.'

Birsa Munda, born in 1875 in what is now Jharkhand, is a revered figure for his defiance against British colonial rule. Despite his life being cut short at 25, Munda's legacy of rallying the tribal community leaves an indelible mark on history.

Modi will visit Jamui in Bihar, marking the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the tribal hero on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.' Additionally, Modi extended warm wishes to the people of Jharkhand on their state's foundation day, emphasizing its rich heritage and potential for swift development.

