Renowned Musician Arrested in Molestation Case

Kolkata Police have apprehended Sanjay Chakraborty, a prominent musician from Mumbai, in connection with an alleged molestation case involving a minor student at his institute in Kolkata.

Chakraborty, the brother of renowned Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, was detained by authorities after a protracted search lasting nearly two months. He is now facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and has been remanded in police custody until November 18.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in June, was brought to attention only after the victim disclosed the alleged molestation during a psychological treatment session in Bengaluru. Her parents subsequently filed a complaint, leading to a thorough investigation by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)