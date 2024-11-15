Left Menu

Renowned Musician Arrested in Molestation Case

Renowned musician Sanjay Chakraborty was arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly molesting a minor at his music institute. The incident, which occurred in June, came to light through the victim’s treatment in Bengaluru. Chakraborty faces charges under the POCSO Act and is in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have apprehended Sanjay Chakraborty, a prominent musician from Mumbai, in connection with an alleged molestation case involving a minor student at his institute in Kolkata.

Chakraborty, the brother of renowned Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, was detained by authorities after a protracted search lasting nearly two months. He is now facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and has been remanded in police custody until November 18.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in June, was brought to attention only after the victim disclosed the alleged molestation during a psychological treatment session in Bengaluru. Her parents subsequently filed a complaint, leading to a thorough investigation by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

