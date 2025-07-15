Justice Served: POCSO Court's Verdict on Child Abuse Case

A POCSO court in Khurda has delivered justice in a disturbing case of child sexual harassment. In a ruling announced on Tuesday, the court sentenced a 58-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl in August 2021.

Special POCSO court judge Saroj Kumar Sahoo imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict. As per the ruling, if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional three-month imprisonment. Special Public Prosecutor Rajib Sasmal provided details of the proceedings, stating the judgment was based on the testimony of 12 witnesses and 61 documents.

The court has also instructed the District Legal Services Authority in Khurda to ensure the victim receives appropriate compensation as dictated by law. This follows the prosecution's report that the assault occurred on August 29, 2021, during the absence of the victim's parents. The case underscores the continued vigilance of the legal system in protecting minors.