Left Menu

Justice Served: POCSO Court's Verdict on Child Abuse Case

A 58-year-old man received a three-year sentence for sexually harassing a minor. The POCSO court, led by Judge Saroj Kumar Sahoo, also fined the convict Rs 5,000. Failure to pay will result in an additional three-month custody. Compensation for the victim was ordered by the District Legal Services Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:37 IST
Justice Served: POCSO Court's Verdict on Child Abuse Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Khurda has delivered justice in a disturbing case of child sexual harassment. In a ruling announced on Tuesday, the court sentenced a 58-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl in August 2021.

Special POCSO court judge Saroj Kumar Sahoo imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict. As per the ruling, if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional three-month imprisonment. Special Public Prosecutor Rajib Sasmal provided details of the proceedings, stating the judgment was based on the testimony of 12 witnesses and 61 documents.

The court has also instructed the District Legal Services Authority in Khurda to ensure the victim receives appropriate compensation as dictated by law. This follows the prosecution's report that the assault occurred on August 29, 2021, during the absence of the victim's parents. The case underscores the continued vigilance of the legal system in protecting minors.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025