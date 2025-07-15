Left Menu

Teenage Victims Face Ordeal in Mumbai Over Money Dispute

In Mumbai, two teenage friends were allegedly forced into unnatural acts due to a financial dispute. The accused filmed the act and threatened to share it online. Police have arrested one suspect, while others are being sought. A case is registered under POCSO and other legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident in Mumbai, two teenage friends were allegedly subjected to exploitation over an unpaid monetary transaction, police disclosed on Tuesday. This case has raised significant concerns, as the perpetrators reportedly filmed the act, posing a threat to share the footage on social media platforms.

According to law enforcement officers, the accused are involved in the angadia business and had previously lent money to the victims, later accusing them of theft. The victims were allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and forced into inappropriate acts, highlighting severe implications on minors' safety and financial disputes.

While one suspect has been apprehended, efforts to locate three more are underway. Case proceedings have been initiated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities emphasize a thorough investigation, ensuring justice and safety for the victims.

