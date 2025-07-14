Young Visionary Transforms Kolkata Healthcare with Patient-First Approach

A revolutionary healthcare facility in Kolkata, led by Dr. Soma Chakraborty, is reshaping the landscape with a patient-first approach that marries advanced care with transparency and affordability.

Launched in early 2024, the hospital offers a wide range of medical services, including emergency care, utilizing digital records and AI diagnostics to serve middle-income families and underserved communities effectively. Its operational strategy prioritizes sustainability, reinvestment, and transparent billing, emphasizing the recruitment of qualified personnel over extravagant infrastructure.

Under the leadership of Chakraborty, the hospital has treated over 10,000 patients with high satisfaction and maintains plans for further expansion in specialized areas. This initiative sets a precedent for responsible healthcare, proving smaller institutions can scale ethically and efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)