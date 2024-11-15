Left Menu

Odisha Launches Tributes and Projects on Jana Jatiya Gourav Divas

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,535 crore aimed at tribal development, launching a portal on the Forest Rights Act during the Jana Jatiya Gourav Divas. Several ministers participated, and Majhi asserted the government's commitment to enhance tribal education, health, and livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:47 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
The chief minister, along with union ministers and state officials, laid the foundation stones for various initiatives, such as schools and cultural institutes, aimed at empowering Odisha's tribal population, which constitutes 23 percent of the state's demographics.

Majhi, addressing a gathering at Janata Maidan, emphasized the government's dedication to improving tribal education, health, and livelihoods. The event featured the distribution of habitat rights titles and the launch of two books commemorating tribal heroes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

