Odisha Launches Tributes and Projects on Jana Jatiya Gourav Divas

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched significant projects valued at Rs 1,535 crore for tribal development as the state celebrated Jana Jatiya Gourav Divas, marking Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary. A new portal for the Forest Rights Act was also unveiled during the ceremony.

The chief minister, along with union ministers and state officials, laid the foundation stones for various initiatives, such as schools and cultural institutes, aimed at empowering Odisha's tribal population, which constitutes 23 percent of the state's demographics.

Majhi, addressing a gathering at Janata Maidan, emphasized the government's dedication to improving tribal education, health, and livelihoods. The event featured the distribution of habitat rights titles and the launch of two books commemorating tribal heroes.

(With inputs from agencies.)