Celebrating Tribal Pride: The Legacy of Rajasthan's Heroes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the state's commitment to the development of the Vagad region, celebrating the tribal heroes who resisted British slavery under Govind Guru's leadership. Tribal Pride Day honors these sacrifices and promotes tribal community development through national welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:08 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed the state government's dedication to advancing the Vagad region, highlighting the bravery of tribal heroes who resisted British rule under Govind Guru's leadership.

Speaking at the Govind Guru Mahavidyalaya ground in Banswara district, Sharma lauded the efforts made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure for tribal upliftment. Tribal Pride Day, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, is celebrated as a testament to the sacrifices made by these communities in India's freedom struggle.

The chief minister highlighted the ongoing efforts to develop tribal villages through initiatives like the PM-Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan, impacting over five crore people across 63,000 tribal villages nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

