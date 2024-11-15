Celebrating Tribal Pride: The Legacy of Rajasthan's Heroes

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed the state government's dedication to advancing the Vagad region, highlighting the bravery of tribal heroes who resisted British rule under Govind Guru's leadership.

Speaking at the Govind Guru Mahavidyalaya ground in Banswara district, Sharma lauded the efforts made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure for tribal upliftment. Tribal Pride Day, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, is celebrated as a testament to the sacrifices made by these communities in India's freedom struggle.

The chief minister highlighted the ongoing efforts to develop tribal villages through initiatives like the PM-Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan, impacting over five crore people across 63,000 tribal villages nationwide.

