Left Menu

All Gates Open Again: Shree Jagannath Temple Welcomes Devotees

Devotees can now enter Odisha's Shree Jagannath Temple through all four gates as Kartik month ends. The SJTA had restricted access to three gates for crowd control. From Saturday, worshippers can exit via three gates, while servitors and temple staff are exempted from these rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:50 IST
All Gates Open Again: Shree Jagannath Temple Welcomes Devotees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have announced that the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha will allow devotees to utilize all four gates of the revered 12th-century shrine starting Saturday.

Previously, during the bustling Kartik month, entry was limited to the Singhadwar, or east gate, for crowd management purposes according to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

With the culmination of Kartik month, officials lifted the restrictions, forecasting a decline in footfall, thus providing devotees full access while restricting exit through the Lion's Gate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024