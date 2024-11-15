All Gates Open Again: Shree Jagannath Temple Welcomes Devotees

Authorities have announced that the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha will allow devotees to utilize all four gates of the revered 12th-century shrine starting Saturday.

Previously, during the bustling Kartik month, entry was limited to the Singhadwar, or east gate, for crowd management purposes according to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

With the culmination of Kartik month, officials lifted the restrictions, forecasting a decline in footfall, thus providing devotees full access while restricting exit through the Lion's Gate.

(With inputs from agencies.)