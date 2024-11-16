From Jeff Beck's Guitars to Latin Grammy Triumphs: A Week in Entertainment

This week, the entertainment sector saw significant developments. Christie's announced the auction of over 130 electric guitars and other music equipment belonging to the late English legend Jeff Beck, set to take place next year in London. Beck, who skyrocketed to fame with The Yardbirds, was revered alongside icons like Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.

In a surprising announcement, Conan O'Brien will helm the 97th Oscars as the host. The Emmy-winning comedian will take the stage for the first time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025, as confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Walt Disney shares showed an impressive surge after the company reported favorable quarterly earnings and issued a robust multi-year forecast. The entertainment giant anticipates significant growth in earnings per share and plans significant investments in its theme parks, cruise ships, and streaming services.

On the film front, Irish actor Paul Mescal takes center stage in 'Gladiator II', stepping into the historical realm once more after Russell Crowe's iconic performance. Meanwhile, the Latin Grammys were dominated by veteran artist Juan Luis Guerra, who walked away with several top awards.

Finally, the Vatican-themed drama 'Conclave' by director Edward Berger explores themes of power and ambition, featuring actors Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci as cardinals embroiled in the political intrigue of electing a new pope.

