Zack Snyder Joins Forces with Netflix for LAPD-Themed Thriller

Zack Snyder will direct a new, as-yet-untitled Netflix film focusing on the LAPD. Written by Snyder and Kurt Johnstad, the project is in early development. Produced by Deborah Snyder and others, it builds on Snyder's partnership with Netflix, following the 'Rebel Moon' duology and 'Army of the Dead.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:05 IST
Director Zack Snyder (Image source: Instagram @zsnyderofficial). Image Credit: ANI
Ace filmmaker Zack Snyder has partnered with Netflix to direct an upcoming feature film centered around the Los Angeles Police Department. According to Variety, Snyder has collaborated with Kurt Johnstad to write the script for this exciting new project.

The untitled film is in the initial stages of development at Netflix and is being produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller of Stone Quarry. Enthusiastic about the partnership, Snyder recalled a discussion with Dan Lin about their mutual interest in crafting a visceral, character-focused narrative set within the complex world of the LAPD.

Snyder expressed his excitement about collaborating with Dan Lin and Netflix, recognizing this as a continuation of the successful creative endeavors between Stone Quarry and Netflix. This new venture follows the 'Rebel Moon' saga and the 'Army of the Dead' projects, along with the animated series 'Twilight of the Gods.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

