Celebrating CSR Impact: Bridging Cultures with Indo-French Initiatives

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) recently celebrated outstanding CSR efforts at its 6th CSR Conclave and Awards. The event brought together notable figures such as the French Ambassador to India and representatives from top companies, highlighting impactful projects across various categories.

Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCLTech emphasized the importance of education through the VidyaGyan initiative, aiming to bridge the urban-rural divide. Additionally, Mr. Virender Sehwag advocated for the role of sports and education in empowering youth, emphasizing the need for supporting young athletes.

This year's conclave focused on the theme 'Beyond Metrics: Putting Impact at the Forefront,' as CSR continues to evolve beyond traditional financial metrics, driving meaningful, long-term change. Leaders from diverse sectors discussed redefining success in CSR, focusing on social impact rather than mere outputs.

