Indian-American Star Poorna Jagannathan Joins HBO's 'Lanterns'

Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan joins HBO's drama series 'Lanterns', based on the DC comic 'Green Lantern'. The show, produced by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, follows two intergalactic cops unraveling a murder mystery. Jagannathan plays a recurring role as the composed and cunning Zoe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:42 IST
Poorna Jagannathan, an accomplished Indian-American actress, has been cast in HBO's upcoming drama series 'Lanterns'. The show is an adaptation of the 'Green Lantern' DC comic, crafted by a talented team including Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King.

Jagannathan, celebrated for her roles in critically acclaimed series such as 'The Night Of' and 'Never Have I Ever', joins a stellar cast featuring Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, and Garret Dillahunt. In 'Lanterns', the plot revolves around new recruit John Stewart and veteran Lantern Hal Jordan, played by Pierre and Chandler, respectively, as they delve into a mysterious Earth-based murder investigation.

Jagannathan's recurring character Zoe is depicted as effortlessly confident, poised, and sly in settings where she stands out, maintaining composure among the influential men around her. The eight-episode series is a product of a collaboration between HBO, Warner Bros Television, and DC Studios, with Mundy helming as showrunner while co-writing and executive producing with Lindelof and King. Recently, Jagannathan also appeared in the Apple film 'Wolfs' alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

