Left Menu

Meghalaya's New Skywalk: A Leap in Tourism

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a 'skywalk project' at Mawkdok to enhance tourism. This initiative underscores the region's strategy to boost tourism, with support from the DoNER Ministry. The Cherry Blossom festival highlighted Meghalaya's partnership with Japan, promoting cultural exchange and international recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:51 IST
Meghalaya's New Skywalk: A Leap in Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma recently revealed plans for a 'skywalk project' at Mawkdok, situated in the East Khasi Hills district. This scenic viewpoint is a must-see for tourists traveling through the Sohra tourism circuit, offering breathtaking views of the verdant valley.

The skywalk project forms part of a broader governmental effort to elevate tourism in the area. Sangma expressed optimism that the DoNER Ministry would sustain support for these tourism-enhancing initiatives. Speaking at the Cherry Blossom festival, the Chief Minister emphasized the goal of showcasing Meghalaya on the global stage, highlighting a special partnership with Japan.

At the festival, the 'Japan Arena' displayed a rich tapestry of culture, food, music, and sports, courtesy of Japanese participation. DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia applauded Meghalaya's vibrant cultural scene, noting the Cherry Blossom festival's growing prominence. International artists like Akon and Boney M added star power to the event, underscoring Meghalaya's aim to be a music capital for Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024