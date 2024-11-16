Meghalaya's New Skywalk: A Leap in Tourism

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma recently revealed plans for a 'skywalk project' at Mawkdok, situated in the East Khasi Hills district. This scenic viewpoint is a must-see for tourists traveling through the Sohra tourism circuit, offering breathtaking views of the verdant valley.

The skywalk project forms part of a broader governmental effort to elevate tourism in the area. Sangma expressed optimism that the DoNER Ministry would sustain support for these tourism-enhancing initiatives. Speaking at the Cherry Blossom festival, the Chief Minister emphasized the goal of showcasing Meghalaya on the global stage, highlighting a special partnership with Japan.

At the festival, the 'Japan Arena' displayed a rich tapestry of culture, food, music, and sports, courtesy of Japanese participation. DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia applauded Meghalaya's vibrant cultural scene, noting the Cherry Blossom festival's growing prominence. International artists like Akon and Boney M added star power to the event, underscoring Meghalaya's aim to be a music capital for Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)