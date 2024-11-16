Left Menu

Chandigarh Lit Fest: Celebrating Creativity with Literary Legends

The Chandigarh Literary Society is hosting the 12th Edition of Chandigarh Lit Fest - Literati 2024. The festival will feature thought-provoking sessions, book launches, and readings. Highlights include a biography of Ratan Tata, discussions on Punjabi poetry, and sessions with renowned authors and poets covering diverse literary topics.

Updated: 16-11-2024 17:55 IST
  • India

The Chandigarh Literary Society is gearing up for the 12th Chandigarh Lit Fest, scheduled from November 22 to 24, 2024. The festival, themed 'Celebrating Creativity,' aims to offer a platform for diverse literary engagements.

Festival Director Dr Sumita Misra announced that highlights include the launch of a new biography, 'Ratan Tata: A Life,' by Dr Thomas Mathew, and an interactive session with the author. Other sessions will explore Punjabi poetry, historical narratives, and the nuances of single parenthood, featuring notable speakers like playwright Kishwar Desai and Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor.

Prominent figures such as authors Ira Mukhoty and Jitendra Srivastava will lead discussions on storytelling. The CLS, a not-for-profit organization, continues its mission to foster literature and creative writing in North India.

