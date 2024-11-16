Chandigarh Lit Fest: Celebrating Creativity with Literary Legends

The Chandigarh Literary Society is gearing up for the 12th Chandigarh Lit Fest, scheduled from November 22 to 24, 2024. The festival, themed 'Celebrating Creativity,' aims to offer a platform for diverse literary engagements.

Festival Director Dr Sumita Misra announced that highlights include the launch of a new biography, 'Ratan Tata: A Life,' by Dr Thomas Mathew, and an interactive session with the author. Other sessions will explore Punjabi poetry, historical narratives, and the nuances of single parenthood, featuring notable speakers like playwright Kishwar Desai and Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor.

Prominent figures such as authors Ira Mukhoty and Jitendra Srivastava will lead discussions on storytelling. The CLS, a not-for-profit organization, continues its mission to foster literature and creative writing in North India.

(With inputs from agencies.)