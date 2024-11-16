Left Menu

Village Rockstars' Triumphant Return: A Sequel with Soul

Filmmaker Rima Das is releasing a sequel to her acclaimed film 'Village Rockstars.' Despite the original's success, her inspiration came from its unique narrative. The sequel continues protagonist Dhunu's journey, focusing on mother-daughter dynamics and village life. It aims to maintain the original's purity while presenting new creative elements.

Updated: 16-11-2024 18:10 IST
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold artistic endeavor, director Rima Das is returning with 'Village Rockstars 2,' a sequel that promises to expand on the beloved narrative of her original film. Rather than resting on the laurels of its success, Das was inspired to revisit the world she created, driven by its unique narrative and themes.

The first 'Village Rockstars' captured the aspirations of a young Assamese girl, Dhunu, against the backdrop of rural life. The sequel, set seven years later, continues to explore Dhunu's journey, emphasizing the empowering bond between mother and daughter. This sequel promises diversity in storytelling, showcasing broader perspectives of village life.

Fighting expectations of being merely a continuation, 'Village Rockstars 2' grapples with maintaining the integrity of its predecessor while delving into experimental filmmaking techniques. As the film circulates international festivals, Rima Das holds new narratives in the pipeline, including a folk horror tale and a heartfelt drama set in Mumbai, expanding her creative horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

