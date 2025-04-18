Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship, a cornerstone of his immigration policy. Lawsuits contest his order as a violation of the 14th Amendment. The case revolves around the legality of universal injunctions issued by judges to halt policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:22 IST
Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced it will hear next month the case surrounding former President Donald Trump's executive order aiming to restrict automatic birthright citizenship. This initiative is a key component of Trump's strict immigration strategy, and challenges the 14th Amendment, which traditionally grants citizenship to anyone born in the U.S.

Opposition, including 22 Democratic attorneys general and immigrant rights groups, argue the order is unconstitutional. The debate centers on whether federal judges can issue nationwide injunctions that block such orders, thus preventing their enforcement beyond individual plaintiffs.

Proponents of nationwide injunctions see them as a necessary check against executive overreach, while critics claim they politicize the judiciary. The court's ruling could redefine the application of universal injunctions and the interpretation of birthright citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025