Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court announced it will hear next month the case surrounding former President Donald Trump's executive order aiming to restrict automatic birthright citizenship. This initiative is a key component of Trump's strict immigration strategy, and challenges the 14th Amendment, which traditionally grants citizenship to anyone born in the U.S.

Opposition, including 22 Democratic attorneys general and immigrant rights groups, argue the order is unconstitutional. The debate centers on whether federal judges can issue nationwide injunctions that block such orders, thus preventing their enforcement beyond individual plaintiffs.

Proponents of nationwide injunctions see them as a necessary check against executive overreach, while critics claim they politicize the judiciary. The court's ruling could redefine the application of universal injunctions and the interpretation of birthright citizenship.

