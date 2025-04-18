Harassment Case Exposes Web of Coercion in Beawar
A chargesheet against eight accused in the harassment of three minor girls was filed in the POCSO Court, Ajmer. The case was registered at Bijaynagar Police Station, Beawar. Additional chargesheets for minor accused were filed in Juvenile Justice Board. The investigation unveiled coercion but no sexual exploitation.
A significant development unfolded as a chargesheet against eight individuals accused of harassing three minor girls was submitted to the POCSO Court in Ajmer. This filing stems from a case originally registered at Bijaynagar Police Station, Beawar.
The Special Public Prosecutor, Roopinder Kumar Parihar, confirmed the charges against Jibrail, Rehan, Amaan, Javed Ali, Lukman, Sohail Mansoori, Aashik, and Karim Khan. Further, for five minors implicated, a separate chargesheet was presented to the Juvenile Justice Board.
The investigation outlined coercive actions by the accused, without evidence of sexual exploitation. This case surfaced when Rs 2,000 went missing and a Chinese phone was found with one victim. An SIT was established for a comprehensive probe into these complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
