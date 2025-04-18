Harassment Case Exposes Web of Coercion in Beawar

A significant development unfolded as a chargesheet against eight individuals accused of harassing three minor girls was submitted to the POCSO Court in Ajmer. This filing stems from a case originally registered at Bijaynagar Police Station, Beawar.

The Special Public Prosecutor, Roopinder Kumar Parihar, confirmed the charges against Jibrail, Rehan, Amaan, Javed Ali, Lukman, Sohail Mansoori, Aashik, and Karim Khan. Further, for five minors implicated, a separate chargesheet was presented to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The investigation outlined coercive actions by the accused, without evidence of sexual exploitation. This case surfaced when Rs 2,000 went missing and a Chinese phone was found with one victim. An SIT was established for a comprehensive probe into these complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)