Left Menu

ZEE5 Originals 'Despatch' and 'Vikkatakavi' to Shine at IFFI 2024

ZEE5 Originals 'Despatch' and 'Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri' will screen at IFFI 2024 in Goa. 'Despatch,' starring Manoj Bajpayee, delves into media corruption, while 'Vikkatakavi,' a detective thriller set in 1970s Telangana, explores mysterious memory losses. Both directors express excitement for the prestigious showcase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:36 IST
ZEE5 Originals 'Despatch' and 'Vikkatakavi' to Shine at IFFI 2024
Manoj Bajpayee (Photo/instagram/bajpayee.manoj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two ZEE5 Originals, 'Despatch' featuring Manoj Bajpayee, and 'Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri', have been chosen to be showcased at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa. Directed by Kanu Behl, 'Despatch' also stars Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwaal. The narrative follows investigative journalist Joy, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, as he grapples with media corruption, power dynamics, and personal challenges while pursuing a significant story.

In contrast, 'Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri', directed by Pradeep Maddali, is a detective thriller set against the backdrop of 1970s Telangana. It trails Ramakrishna, played by Naresh Agastya, as he probes enigmatic cases in the Nallamalla Forest, where inhabitants suffer memory loss. The series interweaves elements of history, politics, and suspense, with Megha Akash playing Princess Lakshmi. Kanu expressed his excitement about 'Despatch' at IFFI, saying attending the festival marks a thrilling first-time experience for him.

Director Pradeep Maddali too shared his enthusiasm for the premiere of 'Vikkatakavi' at IFFI, emphasizing the honor of presenting the series on such an esteemed platform. He highlighted the show's cultural significance and mysterious allure, recognizing the opportunity to bring the rich history of Telangana to an international audience. Scheduled for November 20 to 28, the festival will feature 'Despatch' on November 21 and the world premiere of 'Vikkatakavi' on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024