ZEE5 Originals 'Despatch' and 'Vikkatakavi' to Shine at IFFI 2024

Two ZEE5 Originals, 'Despatch' featuring Manoj Bajpayee, and 'Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri', have been chosen to be showcased at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa. Directed by Kanu Behl, 'Despatch' also stars Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwaal. The narrative follows investigative journalist Joy, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, as he grapples with media corruption, power dynamics, and personal challenges while pursuing a significant story.

In contrast, 'Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri', directed by Pradeep Maddali, is a detective thriller set against the backdrop of 1970s Telangana. It trails Ramakrishna, played by Naresh Agastya, as he probes enigmatic cases in the Nallamalla Forest, where inhabitants suffer memory loss. The series interweaves elements of history, politics, and suspense, with Megha Akash playing Princess Lakshmi. Kanu expressed his excitement about 'Despatch' at IFFI, saying attending the festival marks a thrilling first-time experience for him.

Director Pradeep Maddali too shared his enthusiasm for the premiere of 'Vikkatakavi' at IFFI, emphasizing the honor of presenting the series on such an esteemed platform. He highlighted the show's cultural significance and mysterious allure, recognizing the opportunity to bring the rich history of Telangana to an international audience. Scheduled for November 20 to 28, the festival will feature 'Despatch' on November 21 and the world premiere of 'Vikkatakavi' on November 23.

