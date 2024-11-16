Left Menu

Ajay Devgn to Direct Akshay Kumar in New Cinematic Collaboration

Ajay Devgn will direct Akshay Kumar in an upcoming film, announced at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024. The duo previously starred together in successful films like 'Suhaag' and 'Khakee'. The film is anticipated to create excitement among fans, showcasing their esteemed on-screen chemistry once more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:50 IST
Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar (Photo/instagram/@teamajaydevgn/@akshaykumar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling announcement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn revealed plans to direct a new film with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. This news has sparked excitement among cinephiles eagerly anticipating the reunion of these popular actors on the big screen.

Ajay shared this surprise during the summit, stating, "This is something we were going to announce later but I think this is a great platform. We're already working on something together where I'm directing the film, and he's in the film." Akshay Kumar humorously chimed in, "Main script hi bhej deta hu?" hinting at the project's early development stage.

The two actors have a celebrated history of collaborations, beginning with the hit 1994 film 'Suhaag.' They have since co-starred in other notable projects like 'Khakee' and 'Sooryavanshi,' and currently share the screen in 'Singham Again.' The film also features Bollywood A-listers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

