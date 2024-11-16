Left Menu

Journey of Faith: The Tilak Procession from Janakpur to Ayodhya

More than 400 Hindu devotees embarked on a religious journey from Janaki temple in Janakpur, Nepal, to Ayodhya, India, carrying ritual gifts called 'tilak' for the 'Tilakostav' ritual. This annual tradition symbolizes the invitation for marriage to Ayodhya, enhancing cultural ties and boosting tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a spectacular display of devotion, over 400 Hindu devotees set forth from the historic Janaki temple in Janakpur, southern Nepal, towards Ayodhya in India on Saturday. Their mission was to partake in the 'Tilakostav' ritual, carrying sacred gifts known as 'tilak'.

Janakpur, renowned as the birthplace of Sita, Lord Ram's consort, sees this procession as a celebration of their celestial marital ties. The event, steeped in tradition, involves carrying a variety of offerings, including sweets and clothes, in a convoy of vehicles, symbolizing the invitation of marriage to in-laws in Ayodhya.

A grand reciprocal procession is anticipated to arrive from Ayodhya in early December, marking the vibrant Bivaha Panchami festival. The festival commemorates the historical wedding of Lord Ram and Sita, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors, heralding a significant boost to Nepal's tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

