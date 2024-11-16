Navigating Journalism in the Digital Age: Challenges and Responsibilities

The credibility of news content and the stature of journalists are pivotal in defining the identity of newspapers and journals, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Speaking at a National Press Day event, Agnihotri, a former journalist, underscored the importance of truth, objectivity, and impartiality in journalism, noting its responsibility to present events accurately and transparently. He also remarked on the significant impact of digitalization on the press over the past two decades.

As social media's role expands, Agnihotri stressed preserving press freedom and urged journalists to maintain content credibility. He warned against over-dependence on AI, highlighting human intellect's foundation on diverse experiences. Shashi Kant Sharma from HP University echoed caution, advocating for press reform in adapting to technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)