Farewell to Ramamurthy Naidu: A Legacy Remembered

Former TDP MLA N Ramamurthy Naidu, younger brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has passed away at the age of 72. He was undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital for health complications, where he succumbed on Saturday.

Admitted on November 14 due to a cardiac arrest, Naidu passed away at 12.45 PM after failing to recover despite being revived initially with cardio pulmonary resuscitation. The former MLA had been suffering from non-communicating normal pressure hydrocephalus and required intermittent ventilatory support.

His son, Nara Rohit, a noted Telugu actor, and brother Chandrababu Naidu paid homage at the hospital. Leaders, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, expressed their condolences, highlighting the loss to the family and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)