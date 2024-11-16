Left Menu

Pope Francis and Yunus Launch 3Zero Club for Global Transformation

Muhammad Yunus and Pope Francis have launched the 'Pope Francis Yunus 3Zero Club' in Rome to promote zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero net carbon emissions. This initiative aims to foster an inclusive future by empowering marginalized youth to create sustainable solutions, inspired by their mutual vision for global social change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:33 IST
  • Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus and Pope Francis jointly introduced the 'Pope Francis Yunus 3Zero Club' in Rome, aiming for a transformative future with zero poverty, unemployment, and carbon emissions. Announced on Saturday, this initiative is set to provide hope for marginalized youth worldwide.

The concept stems from Yunus's 2017 book, 'A World of Three Zeroes', which envisions a world devoid of poverty, unemployment, and environmental harm. The 3Zero Club serves as a platform for youth to develop innovative solutions to these global challenges.

Yunus expressed his honor in a letter to Cardinal Baldo Reina, highlighting the shared vision with Pope Francis for a compassionate, equitable civilization. Today, over 4,600 3Zero Clubs have been established, many in universities, to encourage young leaders in social justice and sustainable business initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

