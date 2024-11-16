The Masterful Legacy of Ustad Aashish Khan: End of an Era in Classical Music

In a poignant farewell, Kolkata's musical fraternity mourned the loss of Ustad Aashish Khan, an iconic sarod player and Sangeet Natak Akademi award recipient, who passed away in the US on Friday due to age-related complications.

Known for his mastery of the sarod and association with the Maihar Gharana, Khan's passing was confirmed by his family, marking him as a revered figure worldwide. Tributes flowed from family members and peers, celebrating Khan's life and profound influence on global classical music.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi and fellow musicians paid homage to Khan's enduring legacy, highlighting his collaborative works with legends like Pandit Ravi Shankar and the Beatles, and his contributions to film soundtracks that have left an indelible mark in the world of music.

(With inputs from agencies.)