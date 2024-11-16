Akshay Kumar Teases 'Hera Pheri 3' at Leadership Summit

The cult comedy films 'Hera Pheri' and 'Phir Hera Pheri' continue to hold a coveted spot in Bollywood for their humorous dialogue delivery and the unmatched on-screen chemistry between stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Fans received long-awaited news on the anticipated follow-up installment, 'Hera Pheri 3', from Akshay Kumar during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Kumar shared a light-hearted remark, stating, "We're just making Welcome at the moment, and as soon as producer's ki hera pheri khatam ho jaye, woh phir hera pheri shuru kar denge! Just joking." He assured fans that production is expected to begin by next year.

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar along with his co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, known for their roles as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao respectively, were spotted at the Mumbai airport, amplifying fan anticipation. The trio's appearance reignited excitement for the much-loved comedic series.

The original 'Hera Pheri', directed by Priyadarshan, debuted in 2000 featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu. Its 2006 sequel directed by Neeraj Vora included a diverse and talented cast. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently starring in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', boasting a star-studded lineup along with box office success of its preceding films.

(With inputs from agencies.)