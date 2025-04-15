Breaking Barriers: Leadership Summit for Women in India 2025
The 2025 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® will take place in Mumbai, fostering leadership excellence among women. Prominent companies like United Breweries, Wella Company, and Jio BP are early partners. The summit seeks to promote gender diversity and share leadership best practices.
- Country:
- India
House of Rose Professional Pte Ltd. has announced that the 2025 India Edition of its flagship event, Break the ceiling touch the sky®, will be held in Mumbai on September 30, 2025. The summit, a notable platform for empowering women leaders, will see participation from early partners such as United Breweries, Wella Company, and Jio BP.
The summit aims to harness India's potential as a rapidly growing economy by spotlighting leadership excellence among women. It will feature insights from global leaders on topics ranging from the future of work to the importance of gender-balanced executive teams, aligning with research indicating such teams outperform others.
Industry leaders including Kavita Singh of United Breweries and Pravesh Saha of Wella Company emphasize the significance of gender diversity in leadership roles. As India strives for broader representation in the corporate sector, the event will showcase practices for advancing women in leadership, contributing to sustainable business growth.
