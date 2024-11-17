Left Menu

COP29 Standoff: Developed vs. Developing Nations Clash Over Climate Finance

The first week of COP29 in Baku saw no significant progress due to divisions between developed and developing nations over climate finance, trade measures, and equitable responsibility. The G-77/China bloc demanded accountability on unmet financial commitments and criticized debt-inducing climate finance mechanisms. Key issues like technology transfer and CBAM remained unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:42 IST
COP29 Standoff: Developed vs. Developing Nations Clash Over Climate Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

The COP29 summit's first week in Baku concluded without meaningful breakthroughs, as developed and developing nations remained at odds over climate finance and responsibility. Deep divisions hindered progress on critical issues, leaving questions about future agreements.

Representing the G-77/China, India emphasized unmet financial commitments from wealthier nations while calling for non-debt-inducing financial solutions. Officials highlighted the disproportionate impact of existing climate finance mechanisms on vulnerable economies.

The European Union's CBAM initiative sparked additional disputes, seen by developing countries as counterproductive and unfair. Without resolution, concerns over equitable climate action persisted as nations head into the summit's second week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024