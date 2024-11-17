Inspiring the Future: Military Literature Festival Honors Bravehearts and Boosts Youth Motivation

This year's Military Literature Festival commenced with tributes to martyrs, marked by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria laying a wreath at the Chandigarh War Memorial. A motorcycle rally emphasized the themes of courage and sacrifice, setting the stage for the festival's main events on November 30 and December 1.

Former military leaders joined Governor Kataria, promoting the festival's mission to inspire youth. The festival will discuss the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War, self-reliance in defense, and lessons from recent global conflicts. Embracing technological advances, the festival highlights the evolving nature of warfare.

With veterans like General Malik and IAF chief Dhanoa playing crucial roles, the festival aims to captivate young minds, urging them to consider military careers. The emotional power of storytelling and legacy centers like Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre enhance the festival's inspirational drive.

