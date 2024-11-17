European Union Film Festival Concludes in Delhi with French Flair

The 29th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) has concluded in New Delhi, wrapping up an enthralling ten-day event with the French comedy-drama 'Jim's Story' directed by Jean-Marie and Arnaud Larrieu.

The festival kicked off on November 7 with 'La Chimera', a work by celebrated Italian director Alice Rohrwacher. This edition of EUFF brought to audiences 26 award-winning films across 31 languages, offering insights into the rich tapestry of European society and culture.

Curator Veronica Flora expressed her satisfaction, highlighting the festival's ability to convene diverse narratives and foster conversation. The EUFF will now move on to Kolkata and Hyderabad in its ongoing journey across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)