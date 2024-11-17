Left Menu

Bundi Mahotsav 2024: A Cultural Symphony in Hadoti

The Bundi Mahotsav 2024, a three-day tourism festival in Hadoti, will begin on November 18 at Garh Palace. The event will involve cultural and entertainment programs to attract tourists. The festival includes processions, competitions, cultural shows, and exhibitions to showcase the region's rich traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:58 IST
  • India

Bundi, a city in the Hadoti region, is gearing up for the Bundi Mahotsav 2024 with a vibrant lineup of cultural festivities starting Monday at Garh Palace. The three-day event seeks to captivate both domestic and international tourists with its array of programs celebrating the region's rich cultural heritage.

Bundi district Collector Akshay Godara, overseeing the preparations, stressed the need for robust participation from local residents. "The festival is not just a showcase but a celebration of our traditions," he said. Extensive promotional efforts have been made, especially at the Pushkar Fair, to maximize tourist turnout.

The festival kicks off with the worship of Garh Ganesh followed by a grand procession. Traditional competitions and cultural performances will be highlights. Visitors can enjoy a heritage walk, canvas painting, fireworks, and a nature walk among many events designed to unveil Bundi's charm and cultural depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

