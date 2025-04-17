Ex-NYC Sergeant Jailed in Chinese Espionage Scandal
Michael McMahon, a former New York City police sergeant, was sentenced to 1-1/2 years in prison for acting as an illegal agent for China. Found guilty of interstate stalking, McMahon was involved in 'Operation Fox Hunt,' a Chinese campaign aimed at repatriating alleged criminals. He maintains his innocence.
In a high-profile conviction, former New York City police sergeant Michael McMahon received a 1-1/2 year prison sentence for operating as an illegal Chinese agent. He was implicated in a global initiative by China's law enforcement, termed 'Operation Fox Hunt,' aiming to track and repatriate individuals accused of corruption.
The judgment handed down by a federal jury in Brooklyn found McMahon guilty of interstate stalking and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. However, he was acquitted of conspiracy charges. Amidst heightened U.S. efforts to combat transnational repression, driven by the Biden administration, McMahon's case has drawn significant attention.
Despite the verdict, McMahon has maintained his innocence. His case received backing from Republican U.S. Representatives Michael Lawler and Pete Sessions, who had appealed for leniency in sentencing, highlighting his service record and family dedication. Meanwhile, co-defendants in the case received similar prison terms.
