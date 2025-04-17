Uproar as Rubio Shuts Down Controversial State Department Office
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the closure of a State Department office that countered foreign disinformation, accusing it of censorship. The office, initially shut down under President Biden, faced criticism for allegedly stifling conservative media. Its closure follows a broader push to downsize the federal government.
In a significant policy shift, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the closure of a controversial State Department office on Wednesday. The office was initially established to counter foreign disinformation but faced accusations of censorship.
Originally closed in December 2024 under former President Joe Biden, the office was accused of straying from its mission. Critics claimed it favored liberal views over conservative media. With a budget of $61 million and over 120 staff, it had played a role in combating Russian and Chinese disinformation.
The office's termination aligns with a broader governmental downsize effort led by President Donald Trump, who has targeted numerous federal agencies. Controversy surrounds the move, with differing opinions on its impact on U.S. governance and media freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Republicans Secure Florida Wins Amid Narrowing Margins: Trump's Endorsement Proves Key
Republicans Triumph in Florida's Special Elections, Solidifying House Edge
Republicans Secure Victory in Florida Amid Intense Democratic Effort
Republicans Secure Key Wins in Florida Special Elections
Senate Republicans Forge Ahead with Ambitious Tax and Spending Plans Amidst Fierce Opposition