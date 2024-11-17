Denzel Washington Reflects on Imperfect Career as 'Gladiator II' Nears Release

Denzel Washington recently opened up about the ups and downs of his film career, as reported by People magazine. With 'Gladiator II' set for a U.S. release on November 22, Washington reflected on the mixed success of his extensive filmography, acknowledging not every project was a hit.

'Some were real clunkers,' admitted Washington, who is noted for his iconic role in 'Malcolm X.' He recounted the financial responsibilities during the 1990s that drove him to make certain film choices, despite their lack of acclaim.

The actor, revered for his performances in the 2000s with films like 'Remember the Titans' and 'Training Day,' explains his career strategy as "learn, earn, and return." Now older, Washington is more selective about his roles, aiming to collaborate with top-tier talent. His upcoming projects include starring roles in a Broadway production of 'Othello' and future collaborations with directors like Steve McQueen and Ryan Coogler.

