Left Menu

Denzel Washington Reflects on Imperfect Career as 'Gladiator II' Nears Release

Denzel Washington candidly discussed his career, acknowledging past film failures as 'Gladiator II' prepares to hit U.S. theaters. He described his learning years and evolution over decades, expressing interest in selective quality projects as he ages, such as starring in 'Othello' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal on Broadway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:51 IST
Denzel Washington Reflects on Imperfect Career as 'Gladiator II' Nears Release
Denzel Washington (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Denzel Washington recently opened up about the ups and downs of his film career, as reported by People magazine. With 'Gladiator II' set for a U.S. release on November 22, Washington reflected on the mixed success of his extensive filmography, acknowledging not every project was a hit.

'Some were real clunkers,' admitted Washington, who is noted for his iconic role in 'Malcolm X.' He recounted the financial responsibilities during the 1990s that drove him to make certain film choices, despite their lack of acclaim.

The actor, revered for his performances in the 2000s with films like 'Remember the Titans' and 'Training Day,' explains his career strategy as "learn, earn, and return." Now older, Washington is more selective about his roles, aiming to collaborate with top-tier talent. His upcoming projects include starring roles in a Broadway production of 'Othello' and future collaborations with directors like Steve McQueen and Ryan Coogler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024