Seventeen's U.S. Tour, Conan's Oscars Debut, and Netflix's Boxing Milestone
In recent entertainment news, K-pop group Seventeen thrilled fans in California, Conan O'Brien is announced as the 2025 Oscars host, and Netflix streamed a record-breaking 60 million households for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match.
K-pop sensation Seventeen electrified their U.S. fanbase last week in Oakland, California, part of their 'Right Here' world tour, drawing immense cheers as they promoted their upcoming 2024 album.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Conan O'Brien as the host for the 97th Oscars, marking the Emmy-winning comic's first time at the helm. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in early March 2025.
In the realm of sports entertainment, Netflix reported an unprecedented 60 million households tuned in to witness the boxing clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, with viewership peaking at 65 million streams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
