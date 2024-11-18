Left Menu

Seventeen's U.S. Tour, Conan's Oscars Debut, and Netflix's Boxing Milestone

In recent entertainment news, K-pop group Seventeen thrilled fans in California, Conan O'Brien is announced as the 2025 Oscars host, and Netflix streamed a record-breaking 60 million households for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 02:28 IST
Seventeen's U.S. Tour, Conan's Oscars Debut, and Netflix's Boxing Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

K-pop sensation Seventeen electrified their U.S. fanbase last week in Oakland, California, part of their 'Right Here' world tour, drawing immense cheers as they promoted their upcoming 2024 album.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Conan O'Brien as the host for the 97th Oscars, marking the Emmy-winning comic's first time at the helm. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in early March 2025.

In the realm of sports entertainment, Netflix reported an unprecedented 60 million households tuned in to witness the boxing clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, with viewership peaking at 65 million streams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024