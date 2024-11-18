Javed Akhtar: Cleared and Acquitted

In a recent development, a Mumbai court has cleared veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar of defamation charges after the complainant decided to withdraw the case. The accusation stemmed from Akhtar's remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a television interview.

The case, initially brought against Akhtar in October 2021 by Advocate Santosh Dubey, an RSS supporter, cited defamation under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. Dubey alleged that Akhtar made objectionable comments, equating the RSS with the Taliban during their rise to power in Afghanistan.

However, as per a recent plea, Dubey informed the court that the dispute had been resolved amicably through mediation. Consequently, Judicial Magistrate S D Chakkar declared the case dismissed, providing closure to the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)