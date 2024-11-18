Left Menu

Javed Akhtar: Cleared and Acquitted

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has been acquitted in a defamation case following the withdrawal of a complaint by an RSS supporter. The case involved alleged remarks made by Akhtar comparing the RSS with the Taliban. The matter was settled through mediation, leading to the case being dropped.

In a recent development, a Mumbai court has cleared veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar of defamation charges after the complainant decided to withdraw the case. The accusation stemmed from Akhtar's remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a television interview.

The case, initially brought against Akhtar in October 2021 by Advocate Santosh Dubey, an RSS supporter, cited defamation under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. Dubey alleged that Akhtar made objectionable comments, equating the RSS with the Taliban during their rise to power in Afghanistan.

However, as per a recent plea, Dubey informed the court that the dispute had been resolved amicably through mediation. Consequently, Judicial Magistrate S D Chakkar declared the case dismissed, providing closure to the matter.

