Controversy Unleashed: Senator Thorpe Challenges King's Sovereignty

Australian senators censured Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe for her outburst against King Charles III during his recent visit. Thorpe criticized the monarchy's historical genocide and dismissal of Indigenous sovereignty. The censure, passed by 46 votes to 12, highlights ongoing tensions around colonial legacy and Indigenous rights in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a historic move, Australian senators on Monday censured Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe for her vocal protest against King Charles III during a reception at Parliament House.

The symbolic censure signifies disapproval of Thorpe's conduct, marking the first visit by a British monarch to Australia in 13 years. Senator Penny Wong commented that Thorpe's outburst was intended to 'incite outrage and grievance,' echoing global trends of dissent.

Thorpe's expletive-laden critique of colonial impacts stirred controversy, receiving support and opposition alike. As the debate on Indigenous rights and colonial legacy continues, the censure leaves a significant imprint on Australia's social-political landscape.

