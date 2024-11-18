Hollywood Legends Honored at Governors Awards

Hollywood's biggest stars are set to gather in Los Angeles Sunday night for the annual Governors Awards. This prestigious event, organized by the film academy's board of governors, will honor the late Quincy Jones, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, filmmaker Richard Curtis, and casting director Juliet Taylor.

Broccoli and Wilson will receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, a rare accolade celebrating producers' achievements, following in their father's legacy. Curtis will be recognized with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for a lifetime of charitable contributions and his enduring impact on cinema through beloved romantic comedies.

This year's ceremony bears emotional significance with a tribute planned for the late Quincy Jones. Additionally, the film academy announced a new competitive Oscar for casting directors, starting with films released in 2025, celebrating professionals like Taylor who have shaped the industry for decades.

