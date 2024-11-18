Sidhant Gupta Brings Nehru to Life in 'Freedom At Midnight'

Sidhant Gupta, known for his notable performance in the 2023 series 'Jubilee,' is taking on a new challenge by portraying Jawaharlal Nehru in the web series 'Freedom At Midnight.' Initially unsure of how to approach the iconic role, Gupta found his direction after engaging deeply with the script.

The series, directed by Nikkhil Advani and streaming on Sony LIV, draws inspiration from the acclaimed book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. Gupta's dedication to Nehru's character saw him delving into Nehru's autobiography and personal letters, aiming to capture the leader's essence with authenticity.

Joining Gupta is a cast featuring Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The actors share their unique preparation methods, each emphasizing a commitment to portraying their characters with respect and historical accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)