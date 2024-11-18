The Sabarmati Report: Box Office Triumph

'The Sabarmati Report', featuring Vikrant Massey, has hit a significant milestone by grossing over Rs 8 crore during its first weekend in theatres, according to an announcement made by the filmmakers on Monday.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is based on the harrowing Godhra train incident in 2002, an event that ignited communal violence in the state of Gujarat, placing it at the forefront of public intrigue upon its release last Friday.

Publicized by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film's opening earnings were proudly shared via their X handle, highlighting the success with, "Earning Applause at the box office!" 'The Sabarmati Report', further elevated by the presence of Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra, continues its journey, gathering momentum and acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)