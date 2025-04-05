Legal Showdown: States Challenge Trump’s Election Overhaul

Washington and Oregon have entered the legal fray against President Donald Trump's recent executive order on US elections. State officials argue that the president's directive, requiring additional voter documentation and threatening state funding, undermines state authority and risks disenfranchising voters.

This lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in Seattle, marks the fifth legal action challenging the order, which mandates documentary proof of citizenship and timely mail ballot reception. It comes amid a wave of opposition from several states and nonprofit voting groups, all contending the order is a constitutional overreach.

Trump continues to push unsubstantiated claims regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 election, despite consistent judicial rejections of these claims. The executive order is viewed by many as an attempt to curtail voting rights, with business implications for states enforcing mail-in voting systems.

