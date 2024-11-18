Record-Breaking Pilgrim Surge at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

The sacred Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, nestled atop the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmir, has attracted over 86 lakh pilgrims this year, officials report. As the year progresses, the count is projected to rise, potentially exceeding last year's milestone of 95 lakh visitors.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's CEO, Anshul Garg, highlighted the increasing inflow of pilgrims. Monthly data reveal fluctuating numbers, with notable spikes during festive periods. The current daily visitation averages between 28,000 and 38,000, a noticeable climb from earlier counts.

Enhanced facilities, including a new skywalk and a modernized base camp call center, have contributed to the site's growing appeal. These improvements, along with cultural attractions, continue to boost both national and international pilgrim turnout.

