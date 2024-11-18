Left Menu

Alan Jones Faces Legal Battle: Celebrated Broadcaster Charged with Multiple Sex Crimes

Retired Sydney radio broadcaster and former national rugby coach, Alan Jones, has been charged with multiple sex crimes stretching over two decades. Facing 24 charges related to eight alleged victims, Jones' accusations include aggravated indecent assault. The revelations prompted a police investigation following a newspaper report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:41 IST
Alan Jones Faces Legal Battle: Celebrated Broadcaster Charged with Multiple Sex Crimes
  • Country:
  • Australia

Retired Sydney radio broadcaster and former Australian national rugby coach Alan Jones was charged Monday with multiple sex crimes against males spanning two decades, according to police.

The 83-year-old faces 24 charges relating to eight alleged victims from 2001 to 2019 and is set to appear in court in December. Assistant Police Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald revealed that the youngest victim was 17 years old when the initial offense allegedly occurred.

Fitzgerald stated, 'We will allege that the accused knew some victims personally, others professionally, and in some cases, their first encounter coincided with the alleged offenses.' Jones made no comment upon his arrest and subsequent release from a Sydney police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024