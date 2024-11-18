Alan Jones Faces Legal Battle: Celebrated Broadcaster Charged with Multiple Sex Crimes

Retired Sydney radio broadcaster and former Australian national rugby coach Alan Jones was charged Monday with multiple sex crimes against males spanning two decades, according to police.

The 83-year-old faces 24 charges relating to eight alleged victims from 2001 to 2019 and is set to appear in court in December. Assistant Police Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald revealed that the youngest victim was 17 years old when the initial offense allegedly occurred.

Fitzgerald stated, 'We will allege that the accused knew some victims personally, others professionally, and in some cases, their first encounter coincided with the alleged offenses.' Jones made no comment upon his arrest and subsequent release from a Sydney police station.

