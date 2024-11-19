Defence Minister Champions Cultural Unity for India's Future

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the significance of unity in India, linking historical divisions to national defeat. Addressing the 'Koti Deepotsavam' event, Singh called for preserving cultural heritage as vital as border security.

In his speech, Singh emphasized learning from history to tackle division, typically driven by religious and caste differences.

Stressing cultural preservation alongside political and economic development, Singh praised current efforts towards cultural revival under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)