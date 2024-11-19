Left Menu

Defence Minister Champions Cultural Unity for India's Future

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for national unity and cultural preservation, linking it to national security. Speaking at the 'Koti Deepotsavam' event, he highlighted unity as society's strength and urged learning from history to prevent division. Singh stressed cultural revival under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the significance of unity in India, linking historical divisions to national defeat. Addressing the 'Koti Deepotsavam' event, Singh called for preserving cultural heritage as vital as border security.

In his speech, Singh emphasized learning from history to tackle division, typically driven by religious and caste differences.

Stressing cultural preservation alongside political and economic development, Singh praised current efforts towards cultural revival under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

