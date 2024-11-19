P.F. Chang's Expands to DLF Mall of India: A Culinary Extravaganza

P.F. Chang's has marked a significant expansion in India with the inauguration of its newest outlet at the DLF Mall of India in Noida. This development, in collaboration with Gourmet Investments Pvt Ltd, represents the fourth location in the country for the renowned Asian cuisine brand.

With its expansion in Noida, P.F. Chang's aims to offer an enriching dining experience, presenting a menu that blends beloved Asian classics with new flavors. Ajay Singhal, CEO of Gourmet Investments Pvt Ltd, highlights their strategy to target metropolitan and Tier 2 cities, bringing P.F. Chang's culinary delights closer to the Indian audience.

The restaurant, designed by Zebra Projects, offers a striking ambiance featuring unique elements synonymous with the brand's identity. With its expansive seating and exquisite interiors, P.F. Chang's in Noida promises an unforgettable dining journey, enhanced by its commitment to authenticity and culinary excellence.

