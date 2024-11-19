Left Menu

Shuntaro Tanikawa: The Wordsmith Who Redefined Japanese Poetry

Shuntaro Tanikawa, a pioneer of modern Japanese poetry, passed away at 92. Known for his profound and conversational style diverging from traditional haiku, he achieved acclaim with his debut 'Two Billion Light Years of Solitude'. His works, widely translated, are revered for their emotional depth and simplicity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:53 IST
Renowned Japanese poet Shuntaro Tanikawa, who transformed the landscape of modern Japanese poetry, has passed away at the age of 92. Tanikawa, credited with introducing a poignant yet conversational tone distinct from traditional haiku, died on November 13 at a Tokyo hospital, according to his son Kensaku Tanikawa.

Tanikawa's fame began with his debut collection 'Two Billion Light Years of Solitude', which brought cosmic themes into the realm of everyday life, marking a stark divergence from Japanese poetic norms. The work became a bestseller, preceding Gabriel Garcia Marquez's 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'.

A translator of 'Peanuts' and lyricist for 'Astro Boy', Tanikawa's contributions to literature extend across various languages and genres. His rhythmic 'Word Play Songs' and ability to infuse poetry with ordinary experiences have left an indelible mark on Japanese culture and the global literary community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

