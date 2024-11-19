Left Menu

Resilience and Art Amidst the 1,000 Days of War in Ukraine

Amidst the grim milestone of 1,000 days since Russia's invasion, Ukrainians display resilience through everyday acts and art. From swimming in mined waters to steelworkers enduring attacks, and theatres moving underground, the spirit of hope persists, despite ongoing violence and territorial challenges in the war-torn nation.

Updated: 19-11-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:48 IST
  • Ukraine

As Ukraine marks 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion, everyday life remains a testament to resilience and survival against the odds. In the eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, a bomb stopped the clock in Natalia Panasenko's dormitory home early in the morning, a stark reminder of the ever-present danger.

In Odesa, swimmers braved the mined waters of the Black Sea, embodying a spirit of defiance and endurance. Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia, steelworkers and their depleted team faced the challenges of maintaining economic stability amid frequent Russian attacks on infrastructure.

Despite the ongoing war, the arts persist. In Kyiv, actors from Kharkiv perform underground as a symbol of hope and cultural resistance. The theatres are packed, their applause echoing a nation's determination to live and create despite the harrowing circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

