Controversy Erupts Over Comedian's Performance at IIT Bhilai

Stand-up comedian Yash Rathi has been charged for using objectionable language during a show at IIT Bhilai. Clips of the performance went viral, leading to complaints from various groups and the institution itself. Police registered a case under section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:08 IST
A stand-up comedian's performance spiraled into controversy as police filed an FIR against Yash Rathi for allegedly using objectionable language at an IIT Bhilai event. The incident drew attention after clips of the performance went viral, leading to public outcry.

Scheduled on November 15 during IIT Bhilai's annual festival, the show witnessed a diverse audience, including students, parents, and staff. However, the performance was disrupted when Rathi's language reportedly crossed a line, prompting management intervention and eventual police involvement.

Rathi now faces legal action with multiple complaints filed by organizations such as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Karni Sena, as well as the IIT management itself. The institution has resolved not to host similar shows in the future, marking a shift in its cultural programming policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

