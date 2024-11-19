UNICEF 'GoBlue' Campaign: Illuminating Landmarks for Child Rights

UNICEF has teamed up with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and the Archaeological Survey of India to light up historic buildings in blue as part of its 'GoBlue' campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness about child rights during World Children's Day celebrations on November 20th.

Notable structures like the Jahaz Mahal in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh, are being illuminated as symbols of support for child rights. Anil Gulati, a UNICEF communication specialist, acknowledged the significant partnership with these organizations to promote global child welfare.

The 'GoBlue' campaign encourages global participation, inviting people to wear blue, alter online profiles, and engage in petitions advocating for child rights. Landmark buildings worldwide, such as the Empire State Building and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been lit in blue in solidarity with this cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)