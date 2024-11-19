Shekhar Kapur's AI Film School in Dharavi: A Cinematic Revolution

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is set to launch a groundbreaking AI-focused film school in Mumbai's iconic Dharavi district, as reported by Variety. This new educational initiative evolves from Kapur's extensive experience with The Dharavi Project, an endeavor launched alongside Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, which has already propelled several local talents to national fame through hip-hop and rap collaborations with Universal Music.

Discussing the venture, Kapur said to the portal, "Those kids have become national stars. People have long urged me to start a film school. Now, the time has come to establish one in Dharavi, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize cinema." Kapur describes AI as the most "democratic technology," emphasizing the role it will play in this educational endeavor.

Highlighting the potential of AI in democratizing filmmaking, Kapur added, "AI is the most democratic technology despite common perceptions. My future rivals aren't the world's top directors but young, innovative minds, like a 15-year-old in a Mumbai slum who understands AI and can creatively produce short films." While the timeline for the school's launch remains uncertain, Kapur is concurrently investing his energy in a sequel to his iconic film 'Masoom,' promising a fresh narrative while maintaining the essence of the original. The sequel will feature an acclaimed cast including Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kapur's daughter Kaveri among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)